Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)
- Devers had 164 hits and a .370 on-base percentage.
- He ranked 16th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season.
- Devers picked up a hit in 74.5% of his games last season (105 of 141), with at least two hits in 44 of those contests (31.2%).
- He homered in 25 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.7%), going deep in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Devers picked up an RBI in 52 games last year out of 141 (36.9%), including multiple RBIs in 17.0% of those games (24 times) and three or more RBIs on seven occasions..
- In 45.4% of his games last year (64 of 141), he scored at least a run, and in 17 (12.1%) he scored more than once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|.323
|AVG
|.272
|.399
|OBP
|.344
|.543
|SLG
|.502
|33
|XBH
|37
|11
|HR
|16
|42
|RBI
|46
|41/29
|K/BB
|73/32
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|48 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|57 (76.0%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (28.0%)
|28 (42.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (48.0%)
|9 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (21.3%)
|24 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Contreras will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went three innings.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 5-5 record, had a 3.79 ERA, and a 1.274 WHIP.
