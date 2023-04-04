On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)

Devers had 164 hits and a .370 on-base percentage.

He ranked 16th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season.

Devers picked up a hit in 74.5% of his games last season (105 of 141), with at least two hits in 44 of those contests (31.2%).

He homered in 25 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.7%), going deep in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Devers picked up an RBI in 52 games last year out of 141 (36.9%), including multiple RBIs in 17.0% of those games (24 times) and three or more RBIs on seven occasions..

In 45.4% of his games last year (64 of 141), he scored at least a run, and in 17 (12.1%) he scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 75 .323 AVG .272 .399 OBP .344 .543 SLG .502 33 XBH 37 11 HR 16 42 RBI 46 41/29 K/BB 73/32 3 SB 0 Home Away 66 GP 75 48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (76.0%) 23 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%) 28 (42.4%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (48.0%) 9 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (21.3%) 24 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)