Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wong got a hit in nine of 27 games last season, but had no multi-hit games.
- He homered once out of 27 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Wong drove in a run in five of 27 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In seven of 27 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.217
|AVG
|.160
|.367
|OBP
|.160
|.435
|SLG
|.200
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Contreras starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 23-year-old righty, started and went three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 5-5 record, had a 3.79 ERA, and a 1.274 WHIP.
