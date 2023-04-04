On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 3-for-5) and the Boston Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)

  • Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.
  • He ranked 28th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
  • Verdugo got a hit in 69.7% of his 152 games last season, with at least two hits in 32.2% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in 11 games a year ago (out of 152 opportunities, 7.2%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34.9% of his games a season ago (53 of 152), Verdugo plated a run. In 13 of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.
  • He touched home plate in 37.5% of his games last year (57 of 152), with more than one run on 14 occasions (9.2%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 76
.262 AVG .297
.310 OBP .348
.383 SLG .426
24 XBH 27
5 HR 6
32 RBI 42
43/20 K/BB 43/24
0 SB 1
Home Away
76 GP 76
48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (76.3%)
23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 26 (34.2%)
29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%)
5 (6.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.9%)
22 (28.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (40.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Contreras starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
  • The 23-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went three innings.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.274 WHIP, compiling a 5-5 record.
