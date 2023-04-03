On Monday, April 3, Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (2-1) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) in an early-season game at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +130 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is listed in this game.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox were favorites in 80 games last season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.

Last season, the Red Sox won 17 of their 26 games, or 65.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Red Sox averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (86 total at home).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates were chosen as underdogs in 135 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those games.

Last season, the Pirates came away with a win 32 times in 102 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 home runs on the road last season (one per game).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

