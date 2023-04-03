Monday's game features the Boston Red Sox (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) matching up at Fenway Park (on April 3) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will call on Kutter Crawford versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 7, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

Last season, the Red Sox won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they were favored.

Boston had a record of 17-9, a 65.4% win rate, when it was favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

With 735 runs scored a year ago, Boston ranked No. 9 in all of baseball.

The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule