Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)
- Devers collected 164 hits with a .370 on-base percentage.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 16th, his on-base percentage ranked 18th, and he was ninth in the league in slugging.
- Devers got a hit 105 times last year in 141 games (74.5%), including 44 multi-hit games (31.2%).
- He homered in 25 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Devers drove in a run in 52 of 141 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 24 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He touched home plate in 45.4% of his games last year (64 of 141), with two or more runs on 17 occasions (12.1%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|.323
|AVG
|.272
|.399
|OBP
|.344
|.543
|SLG
|.502
|33
|XBH
|37
|11
|HR
|16
|42
|RBI
|46
|41/29
|K/BB
|73/32
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|48 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|57 (76.0%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (28.0%)
|28 (42.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (48.0%)
|9 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (21.3%)
|24 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Oviedo will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In his 21 appearances last season he put together a 4-3 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
