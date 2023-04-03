The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)

Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Turner got a hit 85 times last year in 132 games (64.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (25.8%).

In 11 of 132 games last year, he homered (8.3%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Turner drove in a run in 48 of 132 games last season (36.4%), including 20 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (15.2%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.

In 38.6% of his 132 games last season, he scored (51 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.6%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 64 .296 AVG .260 .360 OBP .343 .504 SLG .376 25 XBH 24 11 HR 2 44 RBI 37 46/21 K/BB 43/30 2 SB 1 Home Away 66 GP 66 48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.1%) 17 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (25.8%) 29 (43.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (33.3%) 10 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.5%) 26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)