Patrick Rodgers is atop the field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open after three rounds of play, with a score of -12. Play continues at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, tune in the fourth round to see how the action unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 Valero Texas Open

Start Time: 10:40 AM ET

10:40 AM ET Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par/Distance: Par 72/7,438 yards

Par 72/7,438 yards TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Golf Channel, NBC

Valero Texas Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Patrick Rodgers 1st -12 66-67-71 Corey Conners 2nd -11 64-72-69 Matt Kuchar 3rd -9 68-70-69 Sam Stevens 4th -8 72-68-68 Chris Kirk 4th -8 67-72-69

Valero Texas Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 12:41 PM ET Hole 1 Corey Conners (-11/2nd), Matt Kuchar (-9/3rd), Patrick Rodgers (-12/1st) 12:19 PM ET Hole 1 Lee Hodges (-7/6th), Sam Ryder (-7/6th), Padraig Harrington (-7/6th) 12:08 PM ET Hole 1 Hideki Matsuyama (-6/12th), Harry Higgs (-7/6th), Augusto Nunez (-7/6th) 12:41 PM ET Hole 10 Thomas Detry (+5/70th), Chandler Phillips (+6/71st) 11:35 AM ET Hole 1 Kevin Chappell (-5/18th), Andrew Novak (-5/18th), Alexander Noren (-5/18th) 11:24 AM ET Hole 1 Nicolai Hojgaard (-5/18th), Michael Thompson (-5/18th), Matt Wallace (-4/24th) 11:46 AM ET Hole 10 Estanislao Goya (+1/55th), Peter Malnati (+1/55th), Patton Kizzire (+1/55th) 11:02 AM ET Hole 1 Chez Reavie (-3/30th), Michael Kim (-4/24th), Brendon Todd (-4/24th) 12:08 PM ET Hole 10 Kyle Stanley (+2/61st), Garrick Higgo (+3/63rd), Justin Lower (+2/61st) 12:30 PM ET Hole 1 Byeong-Hun An (-7/6th), Sam Stevens (-8/4th), Chris Kirk (-8/4th)

