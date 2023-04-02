Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)
- Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Refsnyder got a hit in 56.1% of his 57 games last season, with more than one hit in 17.5% of those contests.
- He homered in 10.5% of his games last year (six of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Refsnyder drove in a run in 28.1% of his 57 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 33.3% of his 57 games last season, he scored a run (19 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.5%).
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.370
|AVG
|.236
|.404
|OBP
|.364
|.556
|SLG
|.417
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|20/4
|K/BB
|26/11
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (25.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.3%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (21.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
- Irvin takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- He ranked 36th in ERA (4.03), 26th in WHIP (1.160), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
