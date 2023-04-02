When the Boston Red Sox (1-1) and Baltimore Orioles (1-1) face off in an early-season contest at Fenway Park on Sunday, April 2, Tanner Houck will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Orioles will send Cole Irvin to the mound. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Orioles have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Red Sox's game versus the Orioles but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Red Sox (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to beat the Orioles with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Adam Duvall get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Red Sox won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Red Sox won 19 of their 33 games, or 57.6%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Red Sox averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (86 total at home).

Boston averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .442 in home contests.

The Orioles were underdogs in 132 games last season and came away with the win 64 times (48.5%) in those contests.

Last year, the Orioles won 44 of 91 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Baltimore hit 92 homers on the road last season (1.1 per game).

The Orioles slugged .399 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+220) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Red Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.