Rafael Devers -- 3-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)

  • Devers had 164 hits and a .370 OBP.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball last year, he ranked 16th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • Devers picked up at least one hit 105 times last year in 141 games played (74.5%), including multiple hits on 44 occasions (31.2%).
  • In 25 of 141 games last year, he hit a long ball (17.7%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 52 of 141 games last year (36.9%), Devers picked up an RBI, and 24 of those games (17.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in seven contests.
  • He scored in 64 of 141 games last year (45.4%), including 17 multi-run games (12.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 75
.323 AVG .272
.399 OBP .344
.543 SLG .502
33 XBH 37
11 HR 16
42 RBI 46
41/29 K/BB 73/32
3 SB 0
Home Away
66 GP 75
48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (76.0%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%)
28 (42.4%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (48.0%)
9 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (21.3%)
24 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Irvin will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old southpaw started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • His 4.03 ERA ranked 36th, 1.160 WHIP ranked 26th, and 6.4 K/9 ranked 43rd among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
