The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)

  • Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Wong had a hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
  • He hit a long ball once out of 27 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In five of 27 games last season (18.5%), Wong drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He crossed home in seven of 27 games a year ago (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
9 GP 11
.217 AVG .160
.367 OBP .160
.435 SLG .200
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
6 RBI 1
5/5 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Irvin gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old lefty started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • He ranked 36th in ERA (4.03), 26th in WHIP (1.160), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
