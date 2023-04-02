Having taken five in a row on the road, the Boston Bruins play at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, beginning at 3:30 PM ET.

You can see the Bruins attempt to take down the Blues on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Bruins vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2022 Bruins Blues 3-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 160 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 279 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up only 14 goals (1.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 76 56 45 101 101 48 38.9% Brad Marchand 67 20 43 63 75 35 38.5% Patrice Bergeron 74 27 30 57 20 37 60.5% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4% Pavel Zacha 76 18 35 53 32 30 43.8%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 280 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 28th in the league.

The Blues' 245 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.3 goals per game (43 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players