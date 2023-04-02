How to Watch the Bruins vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken five in a row on the road, the Boston Bruins play at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, beginning at 3:30 PM ET.
You can see the Bruins attempt to take down the Blues on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Bruins vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/7/2022
|Bruins
|Blues
|3-1 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 160 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 279 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up only 14 goals (1.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|76
|56
|45
|101
|101
|48
|38.9%
|Brad Marchand
|67
|20
|43
|63
|75
|35
|38.5%
|Patrice Bergeron
|74
|27
|30
|57
|20
|37
|60.5%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
|Pavel Zacha
|76
|18
|35
|53
|32
|30
|43.8%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 280 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 28th in the league.
- The Blues' 245 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.3 goals per game (43 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|73
|34
|34
|68
|52
|49
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|59
|25
|41
|66
|29
|31
|33.5%
|Robert Thomas
|70
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|76
|21
|38
|59
|44
|36
|46.8%
|Justin Faulk
|76
|10
|34
|44
|55
|48
|-
