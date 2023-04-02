After going 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 4-for-5) in his last game against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)

  • Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Duvall had a hit in 47 of 86 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 12.8% of his games last year (11 of 86), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duvall drove in a run in 30.2% of his games last season (26 of 86), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 28 of 86 games last year (32.6%) he scored a run, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 39
.196 AVG .229
.252 OBP .300
.350 SLG .451
10 XBH 19
6 HR 6
18 RBI 18
55/9 K/BB 46/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 41
22 (48.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.1%)
13 (28.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (36.6%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%)
12 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Irvin will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old southpaw, started and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • His 4.03 ERA ranked 36th, 1.160 WHIP ranked 26th, and 6.4 K/9 ranked 43rd among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
