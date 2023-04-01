On Saturday, April 1 at 4:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (0-1) host the Baltimore Orioles (1-0) in an early-season contest at Fenway Park. Chris Sale will get the call for the Red Sox, while Dean Kremer will take the mound for the Orioles.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +125 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total is set in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Red Sox and Orioles matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (-155), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Red Sox are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Alex Verdugo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox entered a game as favorites 80 times last season and won 48, or 60%, of those games.

Last season, the Red Sox won 17 of their 26 games, or 65.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Boston, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Red Sox averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (86 total at home).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Orioles were victorious in 64, or 48.5%, of the 132 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Orioles won 39 of 83 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.

Baltimore averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (92 total in road outings).

The Orioles averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 on the road.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Christian Arroyo 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Red Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.