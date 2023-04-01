Saturday's game at Fenway Park has the Baltimore Orioles (1-0) taking on the Boston Red Sox (0-1) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 10-9 win for the Orioles, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Red Sox will look to Chris Sale against the Orioles and Dean Kremer.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 10, Red Sox 9.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox were favorites in 80 games last season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.

Boston had a record of 17-9, a 65.4% win rate, when it was favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Boston was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 735 total runs last season.

The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule