The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) will host the Boston Bruins (58-12-5) -- who've won four straight on the road -- on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

The Bruins matchup with the Penguins will air on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1, so tune in to catch the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SN1
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bruins vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/2/2023 Bruins Penguins 2-1 BOS
11/1/2022 Penguins Bruins 6-5 (F/OT) BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 157 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
  • The Bruins' 275 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Bruins have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 75 53 45 98 100 48 40%
Brad Marchand 66 20 43 63 74 35 38.5%
Patrice Bergeron 74 27 30 57 20 37 60.5%
David Krejci 69 16 40 56 36 17 47.3%
Hampus Lindholm 73 10 40 50 58 27 -

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins' total of 242 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.
  • The Penguins have 240 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 75 31 54 85 55 55 53.1%
Evgeni Malkin 75 25 53 78 100 76 50.3%
Jake Guentzel 71 34 34 68 43 39 50%
Rickard Rakell 75 25 29 54 38 28 47.6%
Jason Zucker 71 26 20 46 37 33 26.7%

