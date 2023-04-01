How to Watch the Bruins vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) will host the Boston Bruins (58-12-5) -- who've won four straight on the road -- on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
The Bruins matchup with the Penguins will air on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1, so tune in to catch the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SN1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Bruins vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/2/2023
|Bruins
|Penguins
|2-1 BOS
|11/1/2022
|Penguins
|Bruins
|6-5 (F/OT) BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 157 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins' 275 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Bruins have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|75
|53
|45
|98
|100
|48
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|66
|20
|43
|63
|74
|35
|38.5%
|Patrice Bergeron
|74
|27
|30
|57
|20
|37
|60.5%
|David Krejci
|69
|16
|40
|56
|36
|17
|47.3%
|Hampus Lindholm
|73
|10
|40
|50
|58
|27
|-
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 242 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.
- The Penguins have 240 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|75
|31
|54
|85
|55
|55
|53.1%
|Evgeni Malkin
|75
|25
|53
|78
|100
|76
|50.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|71
|34
|34
|68
|43
|39
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|75
|25
|29
|54
|38
|28
|47.6%
|Jason Zucker
|71
|26
|20
|46
|37
|33
|26.7%
