Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 2-for-5 with a triple last time out, take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)
- Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 28th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Verdugo picked up a hit in 69.7% of his games last year (106 of 152), with more than one hit in 49 of those contests (32.2%).
- He homered in 7.2% of his games last season (152 in all), going deep in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Verdugo picked up an RBI in 53 of 152 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He came around to score 57 times in 152 games (37.5%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (9.2%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.262
|AVG
|.297
|.310
|OBP
|.348
|.383
|SLG
|.426
|24
|XBH
|27
|5
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|42
|43/20
|K/BB
|43/24
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|76
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|58 (76.3%)
|23 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|26 (34.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|5 (6.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.9%)
|22 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (40.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Kremer will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In 22 games last season he compiled an 8-7 record and had a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP.
