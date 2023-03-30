On Thursday, March 30 at 2:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of the regular season. Corey Kluber will get the call for the Red Sox, while Kyle Gibson will take the hill for the Orioles.

The Red Sox are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+100). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kluber - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Red Sox won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they were favored.

The Red Sox had a record of 39-27, a 59.1% win rate, when they were favored by -120 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Boston, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Red Sox hit 86 home runs at home last season (1.1 per game).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Orioles were underdogs in 132 games last season and came away with the win 64 times (48.5%) in those contests.

Last season, the Orioles came away with a win 57 times in 119 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Baltimore averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (92 total in road outings).

The Orioles averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 away from home.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th Make Playoffs +2000 14th 4th

