Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Brown, in his last game (March 28 loss against the Wizards) posted 18 points and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.8 27.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.1 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.9 PRA 36.5 37.1 37.8 PR 32.5 33.7 33.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Bucks

Brown is responsible for taking 19.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Celtics rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Bucks give up 112.8 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 44.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 23.6 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are seventh in the NBA, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2022 37 29 5 4 5 0 1

