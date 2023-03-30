The Eastern Conference's top teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) and the Boston Celtics (52-24), hit the court at Fiserv Forum on March 30, 2023 on TNT.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Boston has put together a 43-8 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 22nd.

The Celtics' 118 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Boston has put together a 41-9 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 121.1 points per game at home, six more than away (115.1). On defense they allow 111 per game, 1.9 fewer points than away (112.9).

This year the Celtics are averaging more assists at home (26.5 per game) than on the road (26.4).

Celtics Injuries