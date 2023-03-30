The Eastern Conference's top two squads, the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) and the Boston Celtics (52-24), will go head to head at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (scoring 117.2 points per game to rank sixth in the league while giving up 112.8 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +340 scoring differential overall.

The Celtics have a +459 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 118 points per game, third in the league, and are giving up 112 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

These teams average a combined 235.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Boston has compiled a 40-33-3 record against the spread this year.

Celtics and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +330 +155 - Bucks +310 +145 -

