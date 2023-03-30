Bruins vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of clubs at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Boston Bruins (first in the Eastern Conference at 57-12-5) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (16th in the Eastern Conference at 23-43-7), square off on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-450)
|Blue Jackets (+360)
|6.5
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 63 times this season, and have gone 50-13 in those games.
- Boston has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 81.8%.
- In 31 of 74 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|273 (2nd)
|Goals
|197 (29th)
|156 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|290 (31st)
|55 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (26th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (22nd)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Boston went over five times.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 273 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest unit in NHL action, giving up 156 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+117) paces the league this season .
