The injury report for the Boston Celtics (52-23) heading into their matchup with the Washington Wizards (33-42) currently includes two players. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28 from Capital One Arena.

The Celtics came out on top in their most recent game 137-93 against the Spurs on Sunday. Jaylen Brown's team-high 41 points paced the Celtics in the win.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Grant Williams PF Questionable Illness 8.3 4.7 1.7 Payton Pritchard SG Questionable Heel 4.7 1.5 1

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle), Daniel Gafford: Out (Foot)

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The 118.1 points per game the Celtics average are only 4.3 more points than the Wizards allow (113.8).

Boston has a 41-8 record when scoring more than 113.8 points.

The Celtics have been putting up 120.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 118.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.3 more than its opponents (11.7). It is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.9%.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth in the NBA, allowing 108.9 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -11 222.5

