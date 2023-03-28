Bruins vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (57-11-5) host the Nashville Predators (36-28-8) at TD Garden on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on . The Bruins have won seven straight games.
Bruins vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-300)
|Predators (+250)
|6
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite 62 times this season, and have gone 50-12 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, Boston has a record of 10-2 (winning 83.3%).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.
- Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 39 of 73 games this season.
Bruins vs. Predators Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|272 (2nd)
|Goals
|199 (28th)
|154 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|214 (12th)
|55 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (24th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Five of Boston's last 10 games hit the over.
- The average amount of goals in the Bruins' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 272 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having allowed 154 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- They have a league-pacing goal differential of +118 this season.
