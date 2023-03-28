The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 26, Horford posted six points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 137-93 win versus the Spurs.

Below, we break down Horford's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.7 10.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.3 6.5 Assists 2.5 2.9 4.3 PRA -- 18.9 20.8 PR 12.5 16 16.5 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Al Horford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Al Horford Insights vs. the Wizards

Horford is responsible for taking 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.5 per game.

He's taken 5.0 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 102 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 113.8 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

The Wizards are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.5 assists per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per contest.

Al Horford vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 26 14 3 3 2 3 0 10/30/2022 24 5 8 1 1 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horford or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.