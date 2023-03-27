Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Monday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) at 9:00 PM (on March 27). Our computer prediction projects a 71-67 win for Virginia Tech, who is a small favorite based on our model.
Their last time out, the Hokies won on Saturday 73-64 over Tennessee.
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 67
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on February 16, the Hokies registered their signature win of the season, a 61-45 home victory.
- The Hokies have 14 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 17) on January 12
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in a 79-75 win on March 4, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (11).
- Ohio State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 73-61 over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on March 25
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 17) on November 30
- 71-69 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 20
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies average 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per outing (22nd in college basketball). They have a +525 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.
- In conference action, Virginia Tech puts up fewer points per game (68.9) than its season average (72.1).
- The Hokies average 75.5 points per game at home, compared to 67.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is surrendering 53.2 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 61.9.
- In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been putting up 66.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game, with a +428 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.2 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and allow 68 per contest (274th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Ohio State is averaging fewer points (74.8 per game) than it is overall (80.2) in 2022-23.
- At home the Buckeyes are scoring 82.1 points per game, 4.1 more than they are averaging away (78).
- At home, Ohio State allows 64.9 points per game. On the road, it gives up 67.
- The Buckeyes are putting up 73 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 7.2 fewer points than their average for the season (80.2).
