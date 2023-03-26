The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Smart totaled six points, five assists and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-95 win against the Pacers.

Below, we break down Smart's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.3 11.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.0 Assists 5.5 6.4 4.9 PRA 20.5 20.9 18 PR 15.5 14.5 13.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Spurs

Smart has taken 9.7 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Smart's Celtics average 102.0 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 105.0 possessions per contest.

The Spurs concede 122.3 points per game, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs concede 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the league.

Allowing 26.4 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are 15th in the league, giving up 12.3 makes per contest.

Marcus Smart vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 22 5 2 4 1 1 0

