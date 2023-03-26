The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, face off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Brown produced 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 120-95 win against the Pacers.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.7 28.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.6 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.2 PRA 38.5 37 38.8 PR 34.5 33.6 34.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Spurs

Brown has taken 20.4 shots per game this season and made 10.0 per game, which account for 19.3% and 20.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Brown's Celtics average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 105 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 122.3 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

The Spurs are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs allow 26.4 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 39 29 4 2 2 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.