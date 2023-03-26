The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) and No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) will both aim for a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they square off on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. The matchup starts at 2:20 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

CBS

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Creighton is 16-17-0 ATS this season.

In the Bluejays' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

San Diego State has compiled an 18-16-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of 14 Aztecs games this year have hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +550

+550 Sportsbooks rate Creighton considerably higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

The Bluejays have had the 72nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +550.

Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +900, which is the 57th-biggest change in the country.

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.

