2023 Corales Puntacana Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Nicolai Hojgaard currently leads the way (-14, +300 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship .
Corales Puntacana Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards
- TV: Golf Channel
Corales Puntacana Championship Best Odds to Win
Nicolai Hojgaard
- Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-14)
- Odds to Win: +300
Hojgaard Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|6
|3
|26th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
|Round 3
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|3rd
Wyndham Clark
- Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
- Odds to Win: +400
Clark Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|3
|0
|10th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|5
|0
|2nd
|Round 3
|69
|-3
|4
|3
|16th
Thomas Detry
- Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
- Odds to Win: +500
Detry Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|5
|3
|18th
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|16th
|Round 3
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|1st
Matt Wallace
- Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
- Odds to Win: +700
Wallace Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|7th
|Round 3
|70
|-2
|5
|1
|27th
Tyler Duncan
- Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
- Odds to Win: +800
Duncan Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|3
|4
|26th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|8
|1
|2nd
|Round 3
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|8th
Corales Puntacana Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Taylor Pendrith
|70th (+3)
|+2000
|Austin Eckroat
|7th (-12)
|+2000
|Martin Trainer
|7th (-12)
|+2500
|Ricky Barnes
|7th (-12)
|+3300
|Kelly Kraft
|19th (-7)
|+4000
|Andrew Novak
|52nd (-2)
|+4000
|Dylan Wu
|28th (-6)
|+4500
|Kevin Tway
|38th (-4)
|+4500
|Brandon Matthews
|19th (-7)
|+5000
|Max McGreevy
|63rd (-1)
|+6600
