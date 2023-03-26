A battle featuring the leaders in the Eastern Conference is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-8) host the Boston Bruins (56-11-5) at PNC Arena.

The Bruins' matchup with the Hurricanes can be seen on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN

ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/29/2023 Hurricanes Bruins 4-1 CAR 11/25/2022 Bruins Hurricanes 3-2 (F/OT) BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins' total of 151 goals given up (only 2.1 per game) is the lowest in the NHL.

With 269 goals (3.7 per game), the Bruins have the league's second-best offense.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 72 49 45 94 99 46 40% Brad Marchand 64 20 43 63 69 31 37.3% Patrice Bergeron 72 27 30 57 20 36 60.6% David Krejci 66 16 40 56 35 14 48.2% Hampus Lindholm 71 10 39 49 57 27 -

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 182 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes rank 14th in the league with 234 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players