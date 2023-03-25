A pair of streaking clubs face off when the Boston Bruins (55-11-5) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6) at TD Garden on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN. The Bruins have won five straight, but the Lightning are on a three-game losing streak.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have a record of 7-3-0. They have put up 36 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 21. They have gone on the power play 33 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (12.1% of opportunities).

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Bruins 5, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-175)

Bruins (-175) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have gone 7-5-12 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 55-11-5.

Boston is 13-5-2 (28 points) in its 20 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Boston has scored a pair of goals in seven games this season (2-3-2 record, six points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 59 games (52-4-3, 107 points).

In the 32 games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it went 27-2-3 to register 57 points.

In the 43 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 30-8-5 (65 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 27 times, and went 24-3-0 (48 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 2nd 3.76 Goals Scored 3.41 9th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.1 15th 9th 32.7 Shots 32.1 12th 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 31.1 15th 12th 22% Power Play % 25.5% 3rd 1st 85.4% Penalty Kill % 79.3% 16th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN

NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.