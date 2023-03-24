Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics face the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 21, Tatum put up 36 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 132-109 win versus the Kings.

In this article we will dive into Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 29.6 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 10.0 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.9 PRA 44.5 43.7 44.5 PR 39.5 39 39.6 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.0



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 21.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 18.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

The Celtics rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are 26th in the league, allowing 118.2 points per game.

The Pacers give up 45.2 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are 25th in the league, giving up 26.2 per contest.

The Pacers concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 42 31 12 7 3 1 2 12/21/2022 41 41 5 4 4 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.