Celtics vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (50-23) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-40) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-11.5
|-
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 39 of Boston's 73 games with a set total have hit the over (53.4%).
- The Celtics have a 38-35-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 68 times and won 48, or 70.6%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -700 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 87.5% chance to win.
Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.8
|233.7
|112.2
|230.4
|227.7
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|115.9
|233.7
|118.2
|230.4
|232.8
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Boston has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 35 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.
- The 117.8 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.4 fewer points than the Pacers allow (118.2).
- Boston is 26-10 against the spread and 33-3 overall when scoring more than 118.2 points.
Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|38-35
|4-7
|39-34
|Pacers
|39-34
|2-1
|37-36
Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Celtics
|Pacers
|117.8
|115.9
|3
|12
|26-10
|28-15
|33-3
|27-16
|112.2
|118.2
|6
|26
|28-15
|27-15
|34-9
|25-17
