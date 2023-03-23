Having taken four straight, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS to see the Canadiens look to take down the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bruins vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/24/2023 Canadiens Bruins 4-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have allowed 148 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins' 263 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 70 48 44 92 96 44 40%
Brad Marchand 62 20 42 62 64 29 36.7%
David Krejci 64 15 40 55 35 14 48.3%
Patrice Bergeron 70 26 29 55 18 36 60.6%
Hampus Lindholm 69 10 38 48 55 27 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens give up 3.7 goals per game (262 in total), 29th in the NHL.
  • The Canadiens have 197 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 71 21 34 55 43 34 47.3%
Kirby Dach 55 13 23 36 29 25 39.9%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%
Mike Hoffman 57 12 17 29 36 17 60%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.