Having taken four straight, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS to see the Canadiens look to take down the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS

ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bruins vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/24/2023 Canadiens Bruins 4-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 148 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 263 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 70 48 44 92 96 44 40% Brad Marchand 62 20 42 62 64 29 36.7% David Krejci 64 15 40 55 35 14 48.3% Patrice Bergeron 70 26 29 55 18 36 60.6% Hampus Lindholm 69 10 38 48 55 27 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.7 goals per game (262 in total), 29th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 197 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Canadiens Key Players