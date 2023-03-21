Malcolm Brogdon and his Boston Celtics teammates will hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 118-117 loss to the Jazz (his last action) Brogdon produced 16 points and four assists.

Let's look at Brogdon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.7 14.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.6 Assists 2.5 3.6 3.1 PRA 20.5 22.5 22.5 PR 17.5 18.9 19.4 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.0



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.

The Kings allow 118.3 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Kings are sixth in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The Kings concede 26.4 assists per contest, worst in the league.

The Kings concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 21 8 3 4 2 1 2

