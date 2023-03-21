The injury report for the Boston Celtics (49-23) ahead of their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (43-28) currently features only one player. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21 from Golden 1 Center.

The Celtics dropped their most recent game 118-117 against the Jazz on Saturday. Jaylen Brown's team-leading 25 points paced the Celtics in the loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Payton Pritchard SG Out Heel 4.7 1.5 1

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Popliteus)

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.6 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.7 fewer points than the Kings allow (118.3).

When Boston totals more than 118.3 points, it is 32-3.

The Celtics have been putting up 117 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 117.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston knocks down 15.9 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.1 more than its opponents (11.8). It is shooting 37.6% from deep (seventh-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.3%.

The Celtics' 115.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in the NBA, and the 109.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5 239

