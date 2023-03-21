Bruins vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (53-11-5) host the Ottawa Senators (34-31-5) at TD Garden on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2. The Bruins have won three straight games.
Bruins vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-295)
|Senators (+245)
|6.5
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 47 of their 59 games when favored on the moneyline this season (79.7%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -295 or shorter, Boston has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 74.7% in this contest.
- Boston's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 30 times.
Bruins vs. Senators Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|261 (2nd)
|Goals
|218 (19th)
|147 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|228 (20th)
|52 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (2nd)
|33 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (14th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Six of Boston's past 10 contests went over.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 261 this season.
- On defense, the Bruins are the strongest unit in league action, giving up 147 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+114) paces the league this season .
