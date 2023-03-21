Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates will match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Horford, in his most recent action, had 12 points and 10 assists in a 126-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets available for Horford, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.9 12.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 5.9 Assists 2.5 3.0 4.1 PRA -- 19.1 22.8 PR 14.5 16.1 18.7 3PM 1.5 2.3 3.4



Al Horford Insights vs. the Kings

Horford has taken 7.5 shots per game this season and made 3.7 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Horford's Celtics average 102.0 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Kings have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are 27th in the NBA, giving up 118.3 points per game.

The Kings are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.0 rebounds per game.

The Kings are the worst squad in the NBA, conceding 26.4 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 20th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Al Horford vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 28 13 4 5 3 2 0

