When the San Diego State Aztecs and Furman Paladins match up in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center on Saturday at 12:10 PM ET, Matt Bradley and Jalen Slawson will be two of the top players to watch.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Furman

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

San Diego State's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, San Diego State topped Charleston (SC) 63-57. With 17 points, Bradley was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matt Bradley 17 7 4 0 1 1 Jaedon LeDee 8 10 1 1 2 0 Keshad Johnson 8 2 0 0 1 0

Furman's Last Game

Furman won its most recent game against Virginia, 68-67, on Thursday. Slawson led the way with 19 points, and also had 10 boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Slawson 19 10 4 1 1 1 Marcus Foster 14 5 1 0 2 4 JP Pegues 11 3 4 1 0 1

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley paces his team in points per game (13.1), and also puts up 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Darrion Trammell puts up a team-best 3.3 assists per contest. He is also posting 9.4 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 34.8% from the floor and 29.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lamont Butler is tops on the Aztecs at 3.3 assists per game, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Nathan Mensah averages a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 6.1 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 53.8% from the floor.

Jaedon LeDee posts 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Furman Players to Watch

Slawson is the Paladins' top rebounder (7.2 per game), and he posts 15.8 points and 3.3 assists.

Mike Bothwell leads the Paladins in scoring (17.8 points per game), and posts 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

JP Pegues is the Paladins' top assist man (4 per game), and he averages 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Marcus Foster gets the Paladins 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Garrett Hien gives the Paladins 8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matt Bradley 13.2 3.7 2.2 0.7 0.5 1.6 Jaedon LeDee 9.2 5.2 0.8 0.5 0.9 0 Lamont Butler 6.7 3.7 3.5 1.1 0 0.8 Keshad Johnson 7.4 5.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.3 Nathan Mensah 4.7 5.8 0.9 0.5 1.6 0

Furman Top Performers (Last 10 Games)