The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) on Saturday at 2:40 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 37% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Duke shoots better than 37% from the field, it is 21-6 overall.

The Volunteers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 14th.

The 72.6 points per game the Blue Devils average are 14.7 more points than the Volunteers allow (57.9).

Duke is 22-7 when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee has put together a 16-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 20th.

The Volunteers put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils give up.

When Tennessee gives up fewer than 72.6 points, it is 22-5.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke scores 76.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Blue Devils have played better at home this year, surrendering 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 in road games.

At home, Duke is draining 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tennessee scores 76.7 points per game. Away, it averages 67.1.

At home the Volunteers are conceding 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they are on the road (63.7).

Beyond the arc, Tennessee drains more treys on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6), but makes a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (33%).

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Miami W 85-78 Greensboro Coliseum 3/11/2023 Virginia W 59-49 Greensboro Coliseum 3/16/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-51 Amway Center 3/18/2023 Tennessee - Amway Center

Tennessee Schedule