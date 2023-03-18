Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Tennessee Volunteers at Amway Center at 2:40 PM ET features the Blue Devils' Kyle Filipowski and the Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi as players to watch.

How to Watch Duke vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

TV: CBS

Duke's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Duke topped Oral Roberts 74-51. With 23 points, Jeremy Roach was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jeremy Roach 23 2 3 1 0 1 Dariq Whitehead 13 4 0 1 0 3 Mark Mitchell 8 7 1 0 0 0

Tennessee's Last Game

Tennessee was victorious in its previous game against Louisiana, 58-55, on Thursday. Tyreke Key led the way with 12 points, plus four boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyreke Key 12 4 0 1 0 1 Jahmai Mashack 11 1 3 2 0 0 Uros Plavsic 9 4 0 0 0 0

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski leads his squad in both points (15.1) and rebounds (9) per game, and also posts 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Roach posts 13.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyrese Proctor is tops on the Blue Devils at 3.2 assists per game, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 9.2 points.

Dereck Lively II puts up 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Mark Mitchell puts up 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is No. 1 on the Volunteers in scoring (12.6 points per game), and averages 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also posts 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zakai Zeigler paces the Volunteers in assists (5.4 per game), and averages 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also posts 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Olivier Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers in rebounding (5 per game), and puts up 10.5 points and 2 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julian Phillips is averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 41.4% of his shots from the field.

Jonas Aidoo is posting 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 49.6% of his shots from the floor.

Duke Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Filipowski 15.9 8.4 2.2 1.5 0.3 1 Jeremy Roach 15.7 2.6 3.5 0.8 0 1.2 Dereck Lively II 7.2 6.9 1.4 0.5 2.7 0.1 Tyrese Proctor 9.9 2.9 4.2 0.8 0 1.6 Mark Mitchell 10.4 4.8 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.6

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)