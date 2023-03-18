The Utah Jazz (33-36) will turn to Lauri Markkanen (25.4 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they try to beat Jayson Tatum (30.2, sixth) and the Boston Celtics (49-22) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Vivint Arena

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-4) 233.5 -170 +145
BetMGM Celtics (-3.5) 233.5 -165 +140
PointsBet Celtics (-3.5) 233 -170 +140

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +387 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.6 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).
  • The Jazz have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.2 (22nd in NBA).
  • These two teams score 234.8 points per game combined, 1.3 more than this game's point total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 229.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has covered 37 times in 71 chances against the spread this season.
  • Utah has put together a 38-30-1 record against the spread this season.

Celtics and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Celtics +330 +150 -
Jazz +100000 +90000 +850

