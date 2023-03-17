The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (19-12) will aim to beat the No. 10 seed USC Trojans (22-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena. This contest tips off at 12:15 PM.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Michigan State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline USC Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-2) 137.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Michigan State (-2) 137.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Michigan State vs. USC Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • In the Spartans' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • USC has covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Trojans' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +7000
  • Oddsmakers rate Michigan State much higher (22nd-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (29th).
  • The Spartans' national championship odds have decreased from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 73rd-biggest change among all teams.
  • Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

USC Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Trojans have had the 37th-biggest change this season, falling from +7000 at the beginning to +20000.
  • With odds of +20000, USC has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

