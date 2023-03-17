How to Watch Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 3:10 PM.
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones are shooting 45% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- In games Iowa State shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.
- The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 245th.
- The Cyclones record 68.4 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers allow.
- When Iowa State totals more than 70.1 points, it is 11-2.
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
- Pittsburgh is 17-6 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 71st.
- The Panthers put up 12.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Cyclones allow (62.8).
- Pittsburgh is 16-0 when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa State is putting up 72 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 63.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Cyclones are surrendering 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than when playing on the road (68.2).
- In home games, Iowa State is sinking 1.8 more threes per game (7.3) than on the road (5.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in away games (29.4%).
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison
- At home Pittsburgh is putting up 77.8 points per game, 2.4 more than it is averaging on the road (75.4).
- At home the Panthers are giving up 66.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than they are away (70.8).
- Pittsburgh makes more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (9.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (37.2%).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Kansas
|L 71-58
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-81
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Duke
|L 96-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/14/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 60-59
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
