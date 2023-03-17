Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (48-22), which currently has three players listed (including Jayson Tatum), as the Celtics ready for their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) at Moda Center on Friday, March 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Celtics enter this contest following a 104-102 victory against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown recorded 35 points, 10 rebounds and one assist for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Hip 30.1 9 4.7 Robert Williams III C Out Hamstring 8.4 8.6 1.5 Payton Pritchard SG Out Heel 4.7 1.5 1

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jerami Grant: Questionable (Quadricep), Justise Winslow: Out (Ankle), Damian Lillard: Questionable (Calf)

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics average just 1.6 more points per game (117.5) than the Trail Blazers allow (115.9).

Boston has a 36-6 record when putting up more than 115.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been scoring 113.1 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 117.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston knocks down 15.8 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.1 more than its opponents (11.7).

The Celtics' 115.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in the NBA, and the 109.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5.5 234

