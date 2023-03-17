Celtics vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 17
The Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) will lean on Damian Lillard (third in NBA, 32.3 points per game) to help them defeat Jayson Tatum (sixth in league, 30.1) and the Boston Celtics (48-22) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Moda Center, at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Trail Blazers matchup.
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-5.5)
|234
|-230
|+195
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-5.5)
|234.5
|-250
|+195
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-4)
|230
|-189
|+160
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.5 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 112.2 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +373 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.
- The Trail Blazers have a -103 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 114.4 points per game, 15th in the league, and are giving up 115.9 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.
- The two teams average 231.9 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 228.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has covered 36 times in 70 chances against the spread this season.
- Portland has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
Celtics and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+330
|+150
|-
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+50000
|+950
