The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) and the No. 16 Howard Bison (22-12) meet on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup starts at 2:00 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Howard matchup.

Kansas vs. Howard Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kansas vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Howard Betting Trends

Kansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

So far this season, 15 out of the Jayhawks' 33 games have hit the over.

Howard has compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bison and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 31 times this year.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 Bookmakers rate Kansas higher (fifth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).

The Jayhawks have slightly better odds to win the national championship now, from +1300 at the start of the season to +1200.

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.7%.

Howard Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000000

+1000000 Howard, based on its national championship odds (+1000000), ranks much better (62nd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (168th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Howard has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

