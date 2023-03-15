How to Watch the Sacred Heart vs. Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (18-13) and the Southern Lady Jaguars (18-14) play with a place in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Sacred Heart vs. Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Jaguars put up an average of 57.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 58.6 the Pioneers allow.
- Southern is 11-0 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
- Sacred Heart's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 57.8 points.
- The 62.9 points per game the Pioneers record are only 2.5 more points than the Lady Jaguars allow (60.4).
- When Sacred Heart puts up more than 60.4 points, it is 14-5.
- When Southern gives up fewer than 62.9 points, it is 13-4.
Sacred Heart Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|LIU
|W 63-44
|William H. Pitt Center
|3/9/2023
|Merrimack
|W 68-61
|William H. Pitt Center
|3/12/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 72-60
|Rothman Center
|3/15/2023
|Southern
|-
|Maples Pavilion
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 64-37
|Bartow Arena
|3/10/2023
|Jackson State
|W 65-64
|Bartow Arena
|3/11/2023
|UAPB
|W 62-53
|Bartow Arena
|3/15/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Maples Pavilion
